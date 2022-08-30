This Is Texas' Best Bakery

By Ginny Reese

August 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

I think that we can all agree that there is nothing better than fresh baked goods. From cakes and doughnuts to loaves of bread and pastries, there's no possible way you can go wrong.

Thankfully, there are tons of talented bakers all over the state offering up some of the most delicious baked goods around. But who has the best?

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery. The website states, "To determine the best bakery in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed articles and rankings on a variety of sites including EaterTaste of HomeMashedMental FlossLove Food, and Business Insider, as well as local and regional sources, basing our final choices on editorial discretion."

According to 24/7 Wall St., the best bakery in Texas is Kolache Haven in Denton. According to the website, the bakery's sample specialty is the jumbo cheese kolache, which has mild sausage with cheddar cheese blended into the meat. Yum!

The full list of each state's best bakery can be found on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.