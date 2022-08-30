This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida

When you think of barbecue, the first thing that comes to mind is the different proteins thrown on a huge grill. Pulled pork, chicken, beef brisket, and sausage are just a handful of options available at barbecue restaurants.

The sides are almost as important as the meats. No meal is complete without greens, mac and cheese, bread, baked beans, or other yummy offerings. And don't get us started on sauces (if you need them).

If you're on the hunt for your next favorite barbecue spot, LoveFood found the best barbecue restaurants in each state, including Florida.

The top pick for the Sunshine State is Shiver's Bar-B-Q!

"When it comes to finding decent barbecue, you’re spoilt for choice in Florida, but you can't go wrong with family-run Shiver’s Bar-B-Q. This unassuming spot is a local landmark that has been running for more than 60 years. Customers absolutely rave about the meats that have been smoked for 12 hours or more as well as the side dishes. They say the green beans are fresh, the fries non-greasy, the cornbread soufflé excellent and the coleslaw delicious."