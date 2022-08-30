This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Washington

When you think of barbecue, the first thing that comes to mind is the different proteins thrown on a huge grill. Pulled pork, chicken, beef brisket, and sausage are just a handful of options available at barbecue restaurants.

The sides are almost as important as the meats. No meal is complete without greens, mac and cheese, bread, baked beans, or other yummy offerings. And don't get us started on sauces (if you need them).

If you're on the hunt for your next favorite barbecue spot, LoveFood found the best barbecue restaurants in each state, including Washington.

The top pick for the Evergreen State is Brileys BBQ & Grill!

"There are so many great dishes at Brileys BBQ & Grill, a sports bar type joint overlooking the lake, it’s hard to choose. Tried-and-tested options include the Harry Stamper (a pulled pork, jalapeño Cheddar sausage and bacon sandwich), sliced brisket (Texas-style with a salt and pepper rub) and baby back ribs. All the meats are smoked over cherry wood and the portions are huge."