This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Florida

Roads connect people to each other and the world, and the United States is full of them. They serve an important function in our day-to-day lives, from grocery shopping to school and work commutes. And who can forget road trips? Most people love cruising down a winding interstate, taking in the gorgeous views, unique landmarks, and neighboring towns.

There are some roads, however, that are known for terrible maintenance, car accidents, and even numerous deaths.

To keep drivers aware of these concerning roads, Earn Spend Live found each state's most treacherous roads and highways.

"We've compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in the country, based on the average number of fatalities that occur each year. Many of these roads are extremely busy, making fatal crashes inevitable," according to the website.

Researchers say the most dangerous road in Florida is U.S. Route 1. They explain:

"The US Route 1 in Florida runs for 545 miles, along the state's east coast – all the way from Key West. This section of US 1 is not only the most dangerous in the state, but the entire country! There has been over 1011 fatal crashes from 2008 to 2017 and a whopping 1079 fatalities. Each year, there are 108 fatal incidents on US 1 in Florida – and that's the highest average number of highway deaths per year, bar none."

Check out the full study on Earn Spend Live.