Uber Launches New Safety Features Including 911 Texts With Live Agent

Uber rolled out new safety features as it updated and redesigned its safety toolkit. The new features include the ability to send a 911 text and communicate with a live agent.

Uber estimates that about 60% of users across the country will have the ability to text 911.

"Text-to-911 is something that we started testing in 2019 in the counties that allowed for texting to their 911 call centers," Rebecca Payne, the lead project manager on Uber's safety team, told ABC News. "And so with this announcement, we are now expanding that to all of the counties that have this technology available now."

In addition, Uber partnered with ADT to provide live agents to assist customers with possible safety issues. Trained agents will be available 24/7, either via phone call or text message.

"They can use that for any situation that isn't yet escalating to the need of getting police or other emergency services like fire department or ambulance, but they may feel unsafe or uncomfortable and need someone to talk them through a situation," Payne said.

The newly redesigned safety toolkit also includes the ability to share trip information with "trusted contacts" and a "pin code" feature, which requires the passenger to provide a four-digit code to the driver to ensure they are getting into the right vehicle.