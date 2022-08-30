Vegan Mom Sentenced After 18-Month Old Son Died From 'Severe Malnutrition'

A Florida mother will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the murder of her 18-month-old son. Sheila O'Leary, 38, was convicted on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect in June.

Her husband, Ryan Patrick O’Leary, remains jailed as he awaits his trial on the same charges.

Prosecutors said that O'Leary's son Ezra died due to "complications from severe malnutrition and dehydration." When Ezra died in 2019, he weighed just 17 pounds and was the size of a seven-month-old baby. Doctors determined that Ezra hadn't eaten in a week before he died.

O'Leary's other two children, ages three and five, were also malnourished. O'Leary told the court that she is a vegan and that her family only eats raw fruit and vegetables.

In addition to not properly feeding her children, O'Leary failed to get them adequate medical care. Ezra was born at home and had never been to a doctor in his short life.

O'Leary's attorney said they plan to file an appeal.