White Fudge Animal Cookies Recalled Because They May Contain Metal Pieces

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for its Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies after a metal wire was discovered inside some of the cookies. There are no reports of injuries due to the metal contamination.

"Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system," the Food and Drug Administration said in the recall notice.

The cookies were sold at Target stores across the country in 44-ounce clear bear-shaped plastic containers. They have a best-by date of February 21, 2023, a lot number of Y052722, and a UPC code of 085239817698. That information is printed on the label on the back of the jugs below the nutritional panel.

Other lots of the cookies were not affected by the recall.

Consumers who have purchased the animal cookies should stop eating them immediately and return them to the store for a full refund. If you have any concerns you can file an online complaint to D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Company here.