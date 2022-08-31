Gorillaz Enlist Big Names For New Album 'Cracker Island': See The Features

After an abundance of teasing, Gorillaz have officially announced their eighth studio album, Cracker Island, along with its impressive lineup of features. Earlier this summer they shared the title track, which features Thundercat, and dropped a second single, "New Gold," along with the album announcement. This song features Tame Impala and The Pharcyde's Bootie Brown.

Listen to "New Gold" above.

In addition to these big names, Damon Albarn's virtual band also enlisted the likes of Stevie Nicks, Beck, Bad Bunny and Adeleye Omotayo for the 10-track project.

"Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective," guitarist Noodle said in a statement, while Russel Hobbs was a bit more cryptic: "When the reckoning comes, gotta be ready to step through the gateway. Cracker Island’s got the entry codes…”

Cracker Island is slated for a February 24, 2023 release and will be the follow-up to 2020's Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. Before the album drups, Gorillaz will hit the road on their first North American tour since 2018. Check out a full list of dates below.

Gorillaz 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena