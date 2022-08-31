Police Hunting Naked Man Who Tried To Abduct Several Woman On Walking Trail

Authorities are searching for a naked man who has tried to kidnap two women on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston, Virginia.

The Fairfax County police said that the latest abduction attempt occurred on Tuesday (August 30) night when the suspect grabbed a teenage girl who was walking her dog. The girl managed to break free, and the suspect fled. She was physically unharmed.

On Friday, police responded to another attempted abduction in which a pantless man grabbed a woman around the waist from behind. She also managed to escape, and the suspect ran away. The police used search dogs to track the man but were unable to locate him.

There have also been several reports of a man exposing himself to women on the trail dating back to August 3.

Officials released a surveillance photo of the suspect and have asked the public for help identifying him. He is described as a White or Hispanic male who is approximately 5'11' tall. He was clothed in the surveillance camera footage and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

"We're asking our community to give us any information about this man, whether you know who he is, you've seen him in the community, you have any surveillance footage, video doorbell footage, anything you can do to help us identify this man so we can bring him to justice," Sgt. Tara Gerhard said.