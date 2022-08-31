Seven-Year-Old Boy Brought Two Guns To Elementary School

Authorities in Arizona are investigating after a seven-year-old boy showed up at school with two guns and ammunition. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office received a report that the boy was armed, and deputies were dispatched to the school.

The sheriff's office said that officers met with the boy and school officials and found two guns and bullets in his backpack. They contacted the boy's parents and said that a juvenile referral was completed for charges of misconduct with a weapon and minor in possession of a firearm.

Officials did not provide any details about the school the boy attends or why he had the guns. It is unknown how he got the weapons or who they belonged to.

"We appreciate the school staff who assisted in controlling this situation immediately and taking the necessary steps to keep others safe," the department wrote on Facebook. "The incident remains under investigation by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office."