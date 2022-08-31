This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Polite Cities In America

The South may be known for its hospitality and general kindness to visitors, but even the most welcoming states can have their moments of being "rude." There's a reason "bless your heart" is a mainstay in any southerner's vocabulary, masking a backhanded remark in the guise of a sweet saying.

Preply surveyed more than 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas of the country to determine which are the rudest and which are the most polite cities around, ranking them on a scale from 1 to 10, where 10 is considered the rudest. According to the site, some of the rude behaviors include being noisy in public, refusing to let other cars merge into traffic, being glued to your phone and being rude to workers in the service industry.

Fortunately for North Carolina, the Tar Heel State was able to avoid the list of rudest cities, with one city earning a spot as one of the nicest in the country. According to the survey, Charlotte was chosen as one of the most polite cities in America, coming in at No. 15 overall and tying Dallas, Texas with score of 5.02.

These are the Top 5 rudest cities in the country:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Memphis, Tennessee New York City, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Boston, Massachusetts

These are the Top 5 nicest cities in the country:

Austin, Texas San Diego, California Fort Worth, Texas Nashville, Tennessee Indianapolis, Indiana

Check out Preply's full study to see which cities are the rudest and which are the nicest in the country.