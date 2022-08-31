This Tennessee City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America

Tennessee may be known for its Southern hospitality and general kindness to visitors, but even the Volunteer State can have its moments of being "rude." There's a reason "bless your heart" is a mainstay in any southerner's vocabulary, masking a backhanded remark in the guise of a sweet saying.

Preply surveyed more than 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas of the country to determine which are the rudest and which are the most polite cities around, ranking them on a scale from 1 to 10, where 10 is considered the rudest. According to the site, some of the rude behaviors include being noisy in public, refusing to let other cars merge into traffic, being glued to your phone and being rude to workers in the service industry.

According to the survey, Memphis is one of the rudest cities in the country, coming in at No. 2 overall with a rudeness score of 6.05. On the flip side, Nashville was named as one of the most polite cities in the country. Ranking No. 4 overall in the politeness category, Tennessee's capital city had an average rudeness score of 4.33.

These are the Top 5 rudest cities in the country:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Memphis, Tennessee New York City, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Boston, Massachusetts

These are the Top 5 nicest cities in the country:

Austin, Texas San Diego, California Fort Worth, Texas Nashville, Tennessee Indianapolis, Indiana

Check out Preply's full study to see which cities are the rudest and which are the nicest in the country.