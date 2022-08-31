This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House

By Ginny Reese

September 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for a new place to call home, one Texas suburb was ranked the best in the entire country for buying a house.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best real estate markets in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine the best local real estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing market attractiveness and economic strength. Our data set ranges from median home price appreciation to job growth."

According to the list, the best real estate market in the country is Frisco. That wasn't the only Texas city that landed on the list, though. Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 real-estate markets in America for 2022:

  1. Frisco, TX
  2. Allen, TX
  3. McKinney, TX
  4. Austin, TX
  5. Nashville, TN
  6. Cary, NC
  7. Gilbert, AZ
  8. Denton, TX
  9. Peoria, AZ
  10. Richardson, TX

A full list of the best real estate markets in America for 2022 can be found on WalletHub's website.

