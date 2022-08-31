This Washington City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America

American cities have distinct customs, behaviors, and traditions. With that said, you're going to come across unpleasant people. Depending on where you live or where you travel, you might be dealing with more obnoxious individuals.

To prepare you for your next domestic trip, language-tutoring website Preply conducted a study pinpointing the rudest cities in the U.S.:

"We surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors, to help travelers determine what to expect when visiting. Respondents also answered questions about cultural differences abroad."

One Washington city landed on the list: Seattle!

Researchers also found that the Emerald City has an even amount of rude locals and non-locals.

The study found that Philadelphia is the rudest city in the nation, while Austin, Texas was declared the most polite city.

Here are the rudest cities in the nation, according to the research:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Memphis, Tennessee New York City, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Boston, Massachusetts Detroit, Michigan San Francisco, California Washington D.C. Los Angeles, California Houston, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Jacksonville, Florida Seattle, Washington Louisville, Kentucky

Check out Preply's full study.