WATCH: Ohio Woman Gets Stuck Hanging Upside Down At The Gym

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio woman recently went viral on TikTok after she got stuck hanging upside down at the gym.

Christine Faulds, a former college athlete, was using a back decompression machine at about 3 in the morning when the device malfunctioned and she was stuck hanging upside down from her ankles like a bat. There was only one other person in the 24-hour Powerhouse gym in Berea at the time, but they were in another room lifting weights and could not hear her cries for help. Luckily, she was wearing a smart watch and was able to call 911.

When the police arrived to save the day, Faulds called it "the easiest rescue ever" as the officers chuckled. All in all, Faulds was stuck upside down for about 12 minutes. She had a headache afterwords and also felt a bit fuzzy. She told CNN she would not use the inversion table, which is supposed to help loosen your spine, ever again without a buddy present to help if things go south.

When confronted with the question of why she would post something like that on social media, she said, "Well, sometimes you just have to laugh at yourself and move on." Check out the video below.

