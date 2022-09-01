9-Year-Olds' Reading And Math Test Scores Declined During COVID Pandemic

New data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows the negative impact the coronavirus pandemic had on students across the country. Average test scores for nine-year-old students declined by five points in reading and seven points in mathematics compared to 2020. It is the largest drop in reading scores since 1990 and the first time ever that the math score has fallen.

"The big takeaway is that there are no increases in achievement in either of the subjects for any student group in this assessment. There were only declines or stagnant scores for the nation's 9-year-olds," Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, told USA Today.

Carr placed the blame for lower test scores squarely on the pandemic and remote learning.

"It's clear that COVID-19 shocked American education and stunted the academic growth of this age group of children," Carr said. "We don't make this statement lightly."

The pandemic widened the achievement gap between the highest performing students and those at the bottom. Students in the 90th percentile had a drop of three points in math, while those in the bottom 10th percentile saw their scores decrease by 12 points.

Education experts are worried about the long-term impact the pandemic will have on students.

"Student test scores, even starting in first, second, and third grade, are really quite predictive of their success later in school, and their educational trajectories overall," Susanna Loeb, the director of the Annenberg Institute at Brown University, told the New York Times.

"The biggest reason to be concerned is the lower achievement of the lower-achieving kids," she added.

The NCES will release the test results of older students later this year.