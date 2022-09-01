Amazon Deliver Driver Helped Save Puppies From Burning Home In Florida

By Bill Galluccio

September 1, 2022

Amazon
Photo: Getty Images

An Amazon delivery driver is being crediting for saving the lives of three puppies after calling 911 when she noticed smoke coming from a home along her route in Lake City, Florida.

The homeowners were not home at the time, but because of the driver's actions, firefighters were able to quickly respond and extinguish the flames before they spread. In addition, first responders were able to rescue three Boston Terrier puppies that were trapped inside.

Columbia County Fire Rescue shared photos of first responders providing oxygen to the puppies, which were suffering from smoke inhalation.

"During a structure fire yesterday, 3 puppies were saved and revived from smoke inhalation. Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911. Since the homeowner was not at home at the time, she saved the home and the puppies lives!" the group wrote on Facebook.

The homeowner's mother provided an update on the dogs in a comment on the Facebook post. She said that they suffered significant lung damage and would remain hospitalized for a few more days.

"Many thanks and appreciation!!! Those are my daughter's dogs that we love very much. They are doing well this morning but still in the hospital. Thank you will never be enough! ❤️," Lisa Ann Dunn wrote.

