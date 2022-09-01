Charlotte Mayor Awards NBA Star Steph Curry With Special Honor

NBA star Steph Curry can usually be seen racking up the points for the Golden State Warriors, but the Charlotte native just received a special hometown honor.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player returned to North Carolina this week to celebrate his graduation from Davidson College as well as celebrate his jersey retirement and induction into the college's Hall of Fame. While in town, he also received another special honor very few achieve: He was awarded a key to the city. During a special city council meeting held at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on Thursday (September 1), Mayor Vi Lyles and the rest of the council presented Curry with the honor, WCNC reports.

While accepting the honored, he seemed surprised, laughing and exclaiming "It's actually a key!" before giving a speech to the crowd.