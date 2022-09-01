Charlotte Mayor Awards NBA Star Steph Curry With Special Honor
By Sarah Tate
September 1, 2022
NBA star Steph Curry can usually be seen racking up the points for the Golden State Warriors, but the Charlotte native just received a special hometown honor.
The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player returned to North Carolina this week to celebrate his graduation from Davidson College as well as celebrate his jersey retirement and induction into the college's Hall of Fame. While in town, he also received another special honor very few achieve: He was awarded a key to the city. During a special city council meeting held at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on Thursday (September 1), Mayor Vi Lyles and the rest of the council presented Curry with the honor, WCNC reports.
While accepting the honored, he seemed surprised, laughing and exclaiming "It's actually a key!" before giving a speech to the crowd.
"Charlotte's in my blood, it's in my DNA. I'm so proud when anybody asks me where I'm from. I wasn't born here but I am from Charlotte," he said, adding, "Every time I come back, I beam with pride. That will always continue."
He continued, "I'm super humbled and appreciative of this honor and this award."
The ceremony was streamed live on the City of Charlotte's Facebook page and can be seen below, beginning around the 13-minute mark.
City Press Briefing - Key to the City Presentation September 1, 2022
Curry attended Davidson College from 2006 to 2009 when he was drafted by the Warriors, one semester short of completing his sociology degree, CNN reports. He finally finished his coursework in May 2022 but wasn't able to attend the commencement ceremony at the time.
During a ceremony on Wednesday (August 31), he celebrated his graduation while also being inducted into the Hall of Fame, where his No. 30 jersey was officially retired by the school and lifted into the rafters, the first for any former Davidson college athlete.
𝗔 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝘄𝗲'𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁...#Curryfor3 #TCC #CatsAreWild pic.twitter.com/otwoLl8i9v— Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) September 1, 2022
During his speech, he praised the support he felt from the community during his time at the school.
"I get kind of awkward at times when I walk into this gym and see this many people showing up just for me and the celebration of what, you know, the graduation and the Hall of Fame induction and seeing my jersey in the rafters," he said, adding, "But every single person that I got to play with, that coached me, help me when I was hurt and injured and trying to find ways to get back on the court. All the faculty and staff that supported me through my three years here. I really feel like this is why this matters so much."
A day to remember for @StephenCurry30 🎓🏅 pic.twitter.com/SxtlFTqeJK— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 1, 2022