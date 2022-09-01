A married Florida man on his honeymoon was caught up in a human trafficking sting when he allegedly tried soliciting a prostitute.

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies arrested 34-year-old Paul Turovsky for trying to meet up with a prostitute while his wife slept in a Tampa hotel room, according to officials on Facebook. The groom found an online ad for the sex worker and went out to meet with her, but instead found himself in handcuffs, reporters said.

What makes the situation even wilder is that his arrest was part of a major crackdown on human trafficking by local authorities. Turovsky, who's a self-employed businessman, was one of 176 people arrested in the sting operation.

“The only question here was, as a wedding guest, was it too late to get the gifts that they gave returned back to them,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Some of the suspects were accused of "inappropriate conversations, often sharing pictures and videos, with undercover detectives who they thought were underage boys or girls." Officials say several of them took the bait and were busted by undercover detectives.

The sheriff's office concludes the post, saying, "This is not the end, though. We will continue our efforts to get predators off the streets, and to save every human trafficking victim we can."