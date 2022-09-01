Ford Recalls Nearly 200,000 SUVs Due To Fire Risk

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for 198,000 SUVs due to a fire risk. The recall impacts 2015-2017 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators.

The automaker said that the issue likely stems from a defect in the blower motor located behind the glove box. Ford noted it has received complaints from drivers about "an inoperative fan, burning smell and/or smoke from the instrument panel vents while the vehicle is on."

It has received 25 reports of fires due to the defective blower. In 13 cases, the fire was localized to the area near the blower, while 12 of the fires caused more extensive damage. There were three reports of property damage due to the fire and one report of someone injuring their hand.

Ford will begin notifying owners about the recall on September 12. They will be able to bring their vehicles to a dealership where mechanics will replace the blower assembly at no cost. Those who have already had the issue fixed will be reimbursed.

You can check to see if our vehicle is subject to a recall by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your VIN number.