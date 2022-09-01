Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Colorado

People love to grab something to eat when cravings strike or you just wrapped up a night out on the town. Sometimes, your go-to place has already closed up for the night, and you need to find another spot. Thankfully, diners, 24-hour restaurants, and other eateries are open late to serve patrons a great meal and a good time.

LoveFood crafted a list dedicated to those hangouts. The website found every state's best restaurant that's open late, from hole-in-the-wall faves to bars serving up comfort food.

The best late-night restaurant in Colorado is Pete's Kitchen!

Here's why writers chose this spot:

"There's been a restaurant at this spot along Colfax Avenue since 1942, and it was taken over by Greek-born Pete Contos back in 1988. Pete (who passed away in May 2019) arrived in the US from Greece in the 1950s, and today 24-hour Pete's Kitchen is beloved for its Greek classics. See what the fuss is about with a gyros plate, souvlaki or chicken-kabob sandwich. Be sure to try the sweet treat baklava too."