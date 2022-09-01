Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

September 1, 2022

Fresh hamburger with french fries.
Photo: Getty Images

People love to grab something to eat when cravings strike or you just wrapped up a night out on the town. Sometimes, your go-to place has already closed up for the night, and you need to find another spot. Thankfully, diners, 24-hour restaurants, and other eateries are open late to serve patrons a great meal and a good time.

LoveFood crafted a list dedicated to those hangouts. The website found every state's best restaurant that's open late, from hole-in-the-wall faves to bars serving up comfort food.

The best late-night restaurant in Florida is B-Line Diner!

Here's why writers chose this spot:

"Despite its name, this swish venue in the Hyatt Regency Orlando is worlds away from your traditional mom-and-pop diner. The decor is sleek and minimalist, and the menu slightly smaller and more refined. The desserts, made in-house by the resident pastry chefs, are the star of the show: try the Floridian key lime pie or the mascarpone tiramisu. For mains, there's a choice of burgers, sandwiches, salads, pastas and meat dishes."

You can find this restaurant inside the Hyatt Regency Orlando at 19801 International Dr. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Check out LoveFood's full list of amazing late-night restaurants.

