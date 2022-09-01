Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

September 1, 2022

Diner counter top with coffee pot and cup next to napkin dispenser
Photo: Getty Images

People love to grab something to eat when cravings strike or you just wrapped up a night out on the town. Sometimes, your go-to place has already closed up for the night, and you need to find another spot. Thankfully, diners, 24-hour restaurants, and other eateries are open late to serve patrons a great meal and a good time.

LoveFood crafted a list dedicated to those hangouts. The website found every state's best restaurant that's open late, from hole-in-the-wall faves to bars serving up comfort food.

The best late-night restaurant in Washington is Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge!

Here's why writers chose this Capitol Hill spot:

"A trendy spot known for its cool decor and great veggie options, Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge serves Seattle's hipster crowd until 2am Thursday-Saturday. Park yourself in one of the plush red booths and dig into a solid menu of sandwiches, burgers and comforting mains. Kick things off with some fried pickles or jalapeño poppers, and follow with the Beyond Burger, a plant-based patty on a brioche bun."

You can find this restaurant at 1505 10th Ave. in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out LoveFood's full list of amazing late-night restaurants.

