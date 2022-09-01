Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch Home For Sky-High Price

Miley Cyrus just sold her Nashville ranch home for an incredible $14.5 million, one of the region's biggest real estate deals so far in 2022.

According to Architectural Digest, the Tennessee native sold her property in Franklin for the sky-high price, a 150% increase from the $5.8 million she originally paid for the home in 2017. Sitting on more than 33 acres, the farmhouse-style ranch home has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, as well as two powder rooms, with nearly 7,000 square feet of living space, reclaimed wood flooring and wooden beams, a screened back porch and large patio. There's even a swimming pool, fireplace and putting green outside.

Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac far away from any close neighbors, the property is also heavily wooded and fully gated, AD notes. There is another barn-like building separate from the main house with a wrap-around porch and rooftop deck.

This is the third home Cyrus has sold over the last few years. Last year, she sold her Hidden Hills home in California for $7.2 million while she sold her Malibu home in 2020. She still has her $4 million Studio City home in Los Angeles.

So who's the lucky new owner of the Plastic Hearts singer's old Nashville home? That honor goes to Minneapolis native Matt Frauenshuh, a franchisee who owns more than 200 Dairy Queen restaurants around the world.

According to Dirt, Cyrus' property, which was never officially on the market before it was purchased, is the second-highest real estate deal around Nashville this year. The most expensive deal was Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon's Belle Meade home selling for $18 million.