One Student Killed, Another Hospitalized In High School Stabbing

One student was killed and another hospitalized after an early morning stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said that the school resource officer responded to the attack within 20 seconds and took one student into custody.

The stabbing occurred in a common area of the school and was witnessed by numerous students.

The two injured students were rushed to the hospital, where one died from their injuries. Officials have not provided information about the condition of the wounded student. One teacher was also injured and treated at the school by paramedics.

School officials canceled classes for the rest of the day and said that classes on Friday would be virtual. Students will return to class next Tuesday.

Officials said they are still investigating the stabbing and have not determined a motive for the attack.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said his office is reviewing the case and will determine if the suspect will be charged as an adult or juvenile.