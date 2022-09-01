Power Company Took Over Customers' Thermostats Due To Energy Emergency

Around 22,000 people in Colorado were unable to adjust their smart thermostats after Xcel Energy took them over due to a power emergency. Xcel made the decision after a unit at a power plant failed amid a heatwave in the state.

All of the customers were part of Xcel's AC Rewards program, which allows the power company to adjust their thermostats in exchange for a $100 enrollment credit and a yearly rebate of $35. This is the first time in the six-year history of the program that Xcel has adjusted customers' thermostats and prevented them from being changed.

Tony Talarico told KMGH that he was surprised when he couldn't lower the temperature at his partner's home.

"Normally, when we see a message like that, we're able to override it," Talarico said. "In this case, we weren't. So, our thermostat was locked in at 78 or 79."

"I mean, it was 90 out, and it was right during the peak period," Talarico added. "It was hot."

One person on social media claimed that the temperature inside their home topped out at 88 degrees.

An official from the power company told the news station that all of the customers voluntarily opted into the program.

"It's a voluntary program. Let's remember that this is something that customers choose to be a part of based on the incentives," said Emmett Romine, vice president of customer solutions and innovation at Xcel.

"So, it helps everybody for people to participate in these programs. It is a bit uncomfortable for a short period of time, but it's very, very helpful," Romine added.