Sorry Breakfast Lovers, There’s Nothing Special About Bacon And Eggs

So, what changed? In comes Edward Bernays, “father of public relations,” who was hired by the Beech-Nut Packing Company to help boost the sales of one of their least successful products, bacon.

“It was not a breakfast item,” said Chuck. “They mounted a whole PR campaign to say, ‘Hey its first thing in the morning, you need to just really load up on tons of food. And bacon should be a part of your stable diet. It goes great with eggs.”

Bernays asked doctors if they recommended a hearty breakfast over a light breakfast, and most said yes. He then promoted the idea that doctors recommended a hearty breakfast every morning consisting of bacon and eggs.

“They advertised you lose energy overnight, so you need to fill up on a big breakfast,” said Josh. “This idea that breakfast is the most important meal of the day comes from that advertising.”

