These Are Your Labor Day Road Trip Podcasts
By John Popham
September 1, 2022
Labor Day weekend is here and across the country thousands will be hitting the road to take advantage of the long weekend, which means lots of traffic and plenty of time to listen to some great podcasts.
So, before you hit the open road, check out this list of seven podcasts we picked just for you while you travel.
Thrillist Explorers
Thrillist Explorers is back on October 28th! Listen to what the hosts have been up to, and more importantly: where they are going next. Travel the world from the comfort of your headphones and share your best travel stories! Call into the hotline 1833-Pod-Baby to chat.
Not Lost
When both his popular culture podcast and long-term relationship came to an end, journalist Brendan finds he has the time — and freedom — to pursue his dream. Making a travel podcast where he finds new locations and gets invited to a stranger’s house for dinner.
A friend joins him at each destination, and they drink, dance, and eat their way from Montréal to Mexico City, often learning as much about themselves as the place they’re visiting. Not Lost is both a delightful travel escape and an insightful look at people — locals and visitors alike — trying to make sense of a constantly changing world. Not Lost is a co-production of Pushkin Industries, Topic Studios and iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is the exclusive podcast partner of Pushkin Industries.
The Martha Stewart Podcast
In her new podcast, Martha Stewart is sitting down with fascinating people from all walks of life - business icons, entrepreneurs, artisans, old friends and new friends. They all have one thing in common, they inspire and intrigue her, and she thinks they will inspire and intrigue you!
Hear Martha catch up with Snoop Dogg, talk business with Kris Jenner, and sports with A-Rod on the Martha Stewart Podcast.
Sound of Our Town
Welcome to Sound of Our Town, a new kind of travel and music podcast experience!
Each episode explores a different city through its unique music culture—from the best venues and tales of local heroes to the neighborhoods and communities where new styles thrive. Your guide is host Will Dailey, a veteran indie troubadour who invites you to experience the world's greatest cities the way the world's greatest musicians do—with a backstage pass, forming deep connections with people and places through the lens of music.
4 Things with Amy Brown
Join Amy Brown, co-host of The Bobby Bones Show, as she chats about “4 Things” each episode that she practices to promote an overall healthy well-being and maintain an attitude of gratitude, which she is trying to instill in her newly adopted children from Haiti while juggling the crazy schedule of a working mom! Tune in to find ways to sprinkle joy, self-care, and giving back into your life too!
Stuff Mom Never Told You
Join hosts Anney and Samantha to listen to Stuff Mom Never Told You, continuing the conversation of what it is to identify as female through research-based discussion around feminism and how it impacts everyday life.
Whine Down with Jana Kramer
At the end of a long day, nothing is better than winding down and decompressing with a good friend, especially one that’s seen it all. Jana Kramer is here to hang out and share her advice and experience from a pretty crazy life.
She’s been there and done that, from acting to singing, divorce, motherhood and beyond. If you’ve got something to get off your chest, come over to Jana’s place, pour a glass or two and Whine down!
