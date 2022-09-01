Twitter Begins Testing Most Requested Feature, The Ability To Edit Tweets

If you've ever made a typo in a tweet and had to decide whether to leave it up or delete it and repost it, Twitter has some good news. The social media company announced it is testing an edit button, which is the most requested feature from users.

Currently, the tests are being done internally, but Twitter announced it will be rolling out the feature to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks.

Twitter said that users will be able to edit their tweets for up to 30 minutes. Tweets that have been edited will be clearly marked, and tapping the date and timestamp will allow others to see the history of edits. Twitter said that will "protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said."

"We're hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we'll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that," the company wrote in a blog post.