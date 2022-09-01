WATCH: Deaf Dog Rescued From Ravine In California After Falling 100 Feet

California animal rescuers recently saved a deaf dog who fell 100 feet down into a ravine near his family's property, according to a Facebook post from the San Diego Humane Society.

An officer responded on Monday (August 29) after an 8-year-old Australian shepherd named Hobo slipped and feel down 100 feet into the ravine while a fence was being constructed around his family's property in Sorrento Valley, according to the San Diego Humane Society's post. The officer climbed down loose rock and was able to reach the dog, however, he had to call for help from the Humane Society's Emergency Response Team to get Hobo back up.

Members of the ERT Technical Response team then rushed to the scene and set up safety lines to rappel down the steep terrain, according to the San Diego Humane Society's post. It took five team members with a saw to cut the dog free from brush. They then secured him for the climb back up. All in all, the rescue took four hours, but Hobo is now back safe with his family.

Check out the facebook post from the San Diego Humane Society, which includes photos and a video of Hobo's miraculous rescue, below.