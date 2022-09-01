WATCH: Three Michigan Teens Help Save Neighbors From Burning Home

Three Michigan teenagers helped save their neighbors from a burning home on Monday (August 29), according to Click On Detroit.

According to authorities, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke billowing from the roof of a home as they drove past on Ellen Drive in Livonia at 3:52 p.m. They stopped the car, and Chase and Ethan called 911.

Chase and Ethan then heard someone inside the home shouting, according to police. They tried to go inside the front door, but couldn't get in. Instead, they went around back and found an unlocked sliding door. Colin stayed outside so he could tell firefighters that there were people, including his two friends, inside the home.

Chase helped one occupant exit the home, according to officials. When he then called out to Ethan and didn't get a response, he went back inside and helped another person to safety.

“We couldn’t be more proud of these young men who remained calm, did the right thing, and were directly responsible for saving the lives of two of their neighbors,” Livonia Fire and Rescue Chief Robert Jennison said. “They could have just drove by, but instead, they decided to take action, and stopped this incident from becoming a tragedy resulting in loss of life.”

The residents, as well as the teenagers, were treated for minor smoke inhalation and released at the scene.