14,000 UPPAbaby Jogging Strollers Recalled Due To Amputation Risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that UPPAbaby issued a voluntary recall for 14,000 jogging strollers because they pose a risk of amputating a child's finger.

The recall covers the $600 All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers that were sold in white, charcoal, and slate blue.

"The stroller's rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child's fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use," the CPSC said.

The agency said that it has received one report of a child that had their finger amputated.

The CPSC advised consumers to stop using the strollers immediately and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs.

"Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children," UPPAbaby said in a statement. "We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards. Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller."