2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House

If you're looking for a new place to call home, two Arizona cities were ranked among the best in the entire country for buying a house.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best real estate markets in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine the best local real estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing market attractiveness and economic strength. Our data set ranges from median home price appreciation to job growth."

According to the list, Gilbert is the seventh-best place in America for buying a home. Peoria is ninth-best. Gilbert placed 10th overall for affordability and economic environment, while Peoria was 18th in that category.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 real-estate markets in America for 2022:

Frisco, TX Allen, TX McKinney, TX Austin, TX Nashville, TN Cary, NC Gilbert, AZ Denton, TX Peoria, AZ Richardson, TX

A full list of the best real estate markets in America for 2022 can be found on WalletHub's website.