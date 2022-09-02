Cam'ron & A-Trak Drop New Song Off Upcoming Joint Album 'U Wasn't There'

"One thing that’s important to say is this isn’t a throwback project," A-Trak told Complex about their joint effort back in 2014. "To me, Cam is forever relevant. People want to hear this now. With the world that I’m in through Fool’s Gold, we’re very much plugged into the generation where all these scenes interact. Cam with Dipset was one of the first ones. He laid the blueprint for that model, where kids don’t only want to hear their music, kids want to rock the pink fur and post the picture on their Tumblr and live the whole lifestyle."



After Dame Dash connected them for the first time in 2014, Cam and A-Trak went on to cook up demos intended for their Federal Reserve EP -- a project they announced but never released. They released the first single "Dipsh*ts" at the time, which will also appear on their new album as a bonus track. In recent years, both artists continued to expand on the album by recruiting a slew of artists to join them like Conway The Machine, Jim Jones, Popcaan, Styles P and Juelz Santana. They also tapped co-producers like Just Blaze, DJ Khalil, Lakim, !llmind and more to contribute to the project, which is described as "a crystallized, contemporary take on the Dipset sound." Dame Dash, who helped craft the idea for the album all those years ago, is also expected to appear on the project.



Look out for U Wasn't There on September 23 via EMPIRE, and listen to "All I Really Wanted" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

