College Football Playoff Board Votes To Include More Teams: Report

By Jason Hall

September 2, 2022

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Photo: Getty Images

The College Football Playoff's Board of Managers have reportedly decided to include more teams in the near future.

The board reportedly voted in favor of switching to a 12-team College Football Playoff format on Friday (September 2), which will include six of the highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, ESPN's Pete Thamel and Heather Dinich reported.

The new format is expected to start in 2026 after the conclusion of the current contract in place, though Thamel said that the board could encourage college football's commissioners to implement the changes as soon as 2024, "but those details are complicated and would take some time to work out."

"One of the main drivers of this College Football Playoff expansion was money," Thamel tweeted. "Presidents felt as if they were leaving too much on the table. Monday could end up a powerful motivator for starting prior to 2026."

The College Football Playoff's Board of Managers is comprised of 11 school presidents and chancellors.

The 10 FBS commissioners, as well as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, are scheduled to hold a meeting next week in Dallas to figure out the details of the College Football Playoff format expansion.

"We have work to do, but will try and make it happen soon," an FBS commissioner said in a statement to ESPN on Friday following the reported change

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

