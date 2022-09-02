Danielle Strengthens To Become The First Hurricane Of Year

By Bill Galluccio

September 2, 2022

Photo: National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane on Friday (September 2) with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

"Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles," the National Hurricane Center said.

Danielle is churning in the Atlantic Ocean about 885 miles west of the Azores and is moving west at just 1 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and Danielle is not forecast to make landfall.

While forecasts predicted an above-average hurricane season, there have been very few named storms in the Atlantic Ocean. It is the first time since 1941 that the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in September.

The hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs until November 30. The season usually peaks in mid-September.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking two other tropical disturbances in the Atlantic. One has a 50% chance of forming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, while the other one only has a 10% chance.

