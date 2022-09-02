Judge Releases Detailed Inventory Of What FBI Agents Took From Mar-A-Lago

By Bill Galluccio

September 2, 2022

Photo: Justice Department

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon unsealed a detailed inventory documenting everything that FBI agents seized during the raid at the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump.

The 11-page document lists 33 different boxes and documents agents recovered during the raid. Most of the boxes were found in a storage room, while seven items were labeled as coming from Trump's office.

"The investigative team has reviewed the seized materials in furtherance of its ongoing investigation, evaluating the relevance and character of each item seized, and making preliminary determinations about investigative avenues suggested or warranted by the character and nature of the seized items," the Justice Department wrote.

Agents discovered dozens of documents with various classification markings strewn in the boxes along with other materials, including magazine clippings, news articles, and thousands of pages of government documents that were not classified. There were also several empty folders marked as classified or labeled "Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide."

It is unclear why those folders were empty or if the documents were previously returned to the National Archives and Records Administration.

"The seized materials will continue to be used to further the government's investigation, and the investigation will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as through additional witness interviews and grand jury practice."

