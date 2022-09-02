Miranda Lambert Says This Texas City Is Her 'Favorite Place On Earth'

Miranda Lambert is back in her home state!

The Longview native paid a visit to the Lone Star State recently and shared all the adorable photos on her Instagram account. "Take me back Texas! 💕," the "If I Was A Cowboy" singer said this week.

Miranda shared photos of her on the "best girls weekend" in Gruene. The pictures show her girl gang on the boat, in the lake, sipping on brews and of course, at Buc-ee's!

"We had the best girls weekend in Gruene Texas. My favorite place on earth. Family, Friends, queso, margs , bucce’s , lone star lights , wine , fried pickles, river floats and pontoons. Sounds like heaven to me! Miss y’all already," Miranda's caption continued.

She also gave a shoutout to Coley from Texas Tubes for "all the years of friendship and for putting up with us after a good long float! 😂🇨🇱🍻," she said.