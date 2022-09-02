New Salamander Species Discovered In Tennessee

It's not every day that you find a new species crawling around, but that's exactly what happened recently in Tennessee.

Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park claim a new salamander species was identified in the park. Called the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander, or the Desmognathus gvnigeusgwotli, the unique amphibian is the 31st known species in the park, according to WKRN. The salamander's species name means black belly in Cherokee, the National Park Service confirms.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared the news, and some photos, on its official Facebook page, writing, "The 'salamander capital of the world' just gained a new member!"