New Salamander Species Discovered In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
September 2, 2022
It's not every day that you find a new species crawling around, but that's exactly what happened recently in Tennessee.
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park claim a new salamander species was identified in the park. Called the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander, or the Desmognathus gvnigeusgwotli, the unique amphibian is the 31st known species in the park, according to WKRN. The salamander's species name means black belly in Cherokee, the National Park Service confirms.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared the news, and some photos, on its official Facebook page, writing, "The 'salamander capital of the world' just gained a new member!"
The “salamander capital of the world” just gained a new member! Meet our 31st species: the Cherokee Black-bellied...Posted by Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Found along streams and sporting a very dark-colored belly, the amphibians join the long list of salamanders found in the park. While there are five species of black-bellied salamanders, this is the second species identified in the park. According to WATE, the only way to tell the difference between them is through a genetic DNA analysis, which requires a permit.
"If you see a large, dark-bodied salamander with a flattened tail resting on a river or poking its head out of a streamside hole, it's likely the Cherokee Black-bellied," the post states.
If you do happen to come across the salamander on your trek through the park, don't pick them up as it can spread infections, cause the amphibians stress or even disrupt their breathing.