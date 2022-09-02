North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win

What a way to start a morning! A lucky player in North Carolina is celebrating a huge win after an early-morning email led to a six-figure lottery prize.

Heather Malo, of Charlotte, was enjoying a Saturday morning with her husband when she received an email notification that "looked a little different than usual," according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. As she checked to see what set the email apart from others she had received, she discovered that she won the $388,927 jackpot.

"When I saw how much it was, I might have screamed a little bit," she recalled, adding, "It was definitely an exciting morning."

Malo purchased her Cash 5 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play for a recent drawing, which is how she prefers to play the lottery.

"It's far more convenient for me to buy tickets online," she said.

Malo claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (September 1), taking home a total of $276,177 after required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she wants to take her time and consider her options before coming up with a final plan for the prize. Until then, she hopes to take an family vacation with her husband and children.