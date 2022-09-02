North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

September 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What a way to start a morning! A lucky player in North Carolina is celebrating a huge win after an early-morning email led to a six-figure lottery prize.

Heather Malo, of Charlotte, was enjoying a Saturday morning with her husband when she received an email notification that "looked a little different than usual," according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. As she checked to see what set the email apart from others she had received, she discovered that she won the $388,927 jackpot.

"When I saw how much it was, I might have screamed a little bit," she recalled, adding, "It was definitely an exciting morning."

Malo purchased her Cash 5 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play for a recent drawing, which is how she prefers to play the lottery.

"It's far more convenient for me to buy tickets online," she said.

Malo claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (September 1), taking home a total of $276,177 after required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she wants to take her time and consider her options before coming up with a final plan for the prize. Until then, she hopes to take an family vacation with her husband and children.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.