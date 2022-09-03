Artemis I Launch Scrubbed For A Second Time

NASA scrubbed the launch of the Artemis I rocket for a second time on Saturday (September 3) due to a fuel leak.

"During tanking of the #Artemis I mission, a leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket," NASA wrote on Twitter.

Artemis I was initially scheduled to take off on Monday (August 28), but engineers canceled the launch after discovering an issue with the engine bleed system.

Artemis I is being used to test NASA's Space Launch System. It is carrying an uncrewed Orion spacecraft, which will circle the Moon before returning to Earth. If that test flight goes well, NASA plans to launch Artemis II with astronauts on board.

According to The Verge, NASA has one more launch window left on September 5. If engineers are unable to get the rocket ready by then, they could face a lengthy delay until the next launch window.