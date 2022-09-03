Artemis I Launch Scrubbed For A Second Time

By Bill Galluccio

September 3, 2022

NASA Launches Artemis I On Moon Orbit Mission
Photo: Getty Images

NASA scrubbed the launch of the Artemis I rocket for a second time on Saturday (September 3) due to a fuel leak.

"During tanking of the #Artemis I mission, a leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket," NASA wrote on Twitter.

Artemis I was initially scheduled to take off on Monday (August 28), but engineers canceled the launch after discovering an issue with the engine bleed system.

Artemis I is being used to test NASA's Space Launch System. It is carrying an uncrewed Orion spacecraft, which will circle the Moon before returning to Earth. If that test flight goes well, NASA plans to launch Artemis II with astronauts on board.

According to The Verge, NASA has one more launch window left on September 5. If engineers are unable to get the rocket ready by then, they could face a lengthy delay until the next launch window.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.