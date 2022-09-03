Granddaughter Of Tennessee Billionaire Abducted During Morning Jog

The granddaughter of Joseph Orgill III, a billionaire who founded the hardware distributor Orgill Inc., was abducted during an early morning run near the University of Memphis. The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation said that Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4:30 a.m. on Friday (September 2) when a dark-colored GMC Terrain pulled up alongside her, and a man forced her into the vehicle.

A few hours later, Fletcher's husband, Richard Fletcher III, contacted the police to report that she was missing. According to The Daily Beast, police found her shattered cell phone and water bottle on the street near the area she was kidnapped.

Officials have not provided any information about the possible motive for Fletcher's abduction.

Fletcher's family is offering a $50,000 reward for her safe return.

"We look forward to Eliza's safe return and hope that this award will help police capture those who committed this crime," her family said in a statement.