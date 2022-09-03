Serena Williams Bids Emotional Goodbye To Tennis After US Open Loss

Serena Williams is bidding her professional tennis career adieu after falling in the third round of the US Open on Friday (September 2) night.

The 40-year-old icon fell to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-5, 6-7 (7-4), 6-1, at Arthur Ashe Stadium after a thrilling three-hour match. As Williams exited the court, she thanked her fans, parents and sister Venus Williams in an emotional post-game interview.

"Thank you so much. You guys were amazing today," Serena said choking back tears as the crowd cheered her on. "I wish I played a little bit better. Thank you, Daddy. I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. I just thank everyone that's here, that's been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades.

"But it all started with my parents, and they deserve everything, so I'm really grateful for them. These are happy tears, I guess! I don't know. And I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you Venus."