Serena Williams Bids Emotional Goodbye To Tennis After US Open Loss
By Dani Medina
September 3, 2022
Serena Williams is bidding her professional tennis career adieu after falling in the third round of the US Open on Friday (September 2) night.
The 40-year-old icon fell to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-5, 6-7 (7-4), 6-1, at Arthur Ashe Stadium after a thrilling three-hour match. As Williams exited the court, she thanked her fans, parents and sister Venus Williams in an emotional post-game interview.
"Thank you so much. You guys were amazing today," Serena said choking back tears as the crowd cheered her on. "I wish I played a little bit better. Thank you, Daddy. I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. I just thank everyone that's here, that's been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades.
"But it all started with my parents, and they deserve everything, so I'm really grateful for them. These are happy tears, I guess! I don't know. And I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you Venus."
A speech worth of the 🐐@serenawilliams | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/0twItGF0jq— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022
In Tomljanovic's interview after the match, she said she was "feeling really sorry."
"I'm feeling really sorry, just. because I love Serena as much as you guys do and what she's done for me, for the sport of tennis is incredible. I never thought that I'd have a chance to play her in her last match when I remember watching her as a kid in those finals. This is a surreal moment for me," she said.
"I love #Serena just as much as you guys do." pic.twitter.com/7i1hrUsmAy— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022
Will Williams make a triumphant return to the court? She hasn't ruled it out. "I don't think so, but you never know. I don't know," she said.