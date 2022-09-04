Kelsea Ballerini Shares Emotional TikTok In Bathtub Amid Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini got emotional on TikTok this weekend. On Saturday, September 3rd, the country music star shared a video in which she appeared to be crying while in the bathtub. With her black eyeliner and mascara smeared, she tenderly lip-syncs to Katie Gregson-MacLeod's "Complex," which has gone viral on the social media app.

“I’m wearing his boxers / I’m being a good wife / We won’t be together / But maybe the next life,” Ballerini sings along with Gregson-MacLeod on the emotional heartbreak anthem. “I need him like watеr / He lives on a landslide / I cry in his bathroom / Hе turns off the big light. I’m being a cool girl / I’m keeping it so tight / I carry him home while / My friends have a good night.”