Kelsea Ballerini Shares Emotional TikTok In Bathtub Amid Divorce

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini got emotional on TikTok this weekend. On Saturday, September 3rd, the country music star shared a video in which she appeared to be crying while in the bathtub. With her black eyeliner and mascara smeared, she tenderly lip-syncs to Katie Gregson-MacLeod's "Complex," which has gone viral on the social media app.

“I’m wearing his boxers / I’m being a good wife / We won’t be together / But maybe the next life,” Ballerini sings along with Gregson-MacLeod on the emotional heartbreak anthem. “I need him like watеr / He lives on a landslide / I cry in his bathroom / Hе turns off the big light. I’m being a cool girl / I’m keeping it so tight / I carry him home while / My friends have a good night.”

The TikTok comes nearly a week after Ballerini and Morgan Evans publicly announced their divorce. The singer shared a heartbreaking note to her social media followers on her Instagram story on Monday morning (August 29), confirming that she and Evans, 37, were calling it quits. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons," she wrote in a statement on social media.

Evans later posted his own statement writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways." The two singer-songwriters married in December of 2017. “I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Kelsea Ballerini
