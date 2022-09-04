Latest California Wildfire Destroys 100 Homes, Other Buildings

An estimated 100 homes and other buildings were destroyed in the latest massive wildfire to hit California over the weekend amid an ongoing heat wave, NBC News reports.

The Mill Fire began just before 1:00 p.m. in the Northern California city of Weed and spread into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood, leading to a significant number of homes being destroyed.

Two residents were taken to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta for medical attention, which included one reported to be in stable condition and another who was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, which has a burn unit at its facility.

Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit Chief Phil Anzo confirmed that crews continued to work throughout the day and night to protect other structures within the city of Weed, as well as a nearby subdivision known as Carrick Addition.

“There’s a lot at stake on that Mill Fire,” Anzo said via NBC News. “There’s a lot of communities, a lot of homes there.”

Anzo confirmed around 100 homes and other buildings in the area were destroyed by the Mill Fire.

Firefighters were able to get 20% containment as weather conditions improved overnight, however, a Mountain Fire that had previously began on Friday northwest of weed saw substantial growth in the area.

The causes of both fires were investigated by authorities, according to NBC News.

California has experienced the largest and most destructive wildfires in state history during the past five years, while Weed has seen three major fires dating back to 2014.