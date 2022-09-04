Watch Taylor Hawkins' Son Rock Out On Drums To 'My Hero' At Tribute Show

The star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert took place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 3.) During the show, Hawkins' 16-year-old son Oliver Shane joined Foo Fighters on stage to drum along to "My Hero."

Frontman Dave Grohl gave Shane a warm welcome to the audience. “Now, we’ve got the little guy,” he said. “Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person. But beyond that, he’s a member of our family and he needs to be here tonight with all of us and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight.” The moving performance saw Shane rocking out on the drums and ended with an impressive solo.

Watch the performance below: