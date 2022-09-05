Kelly Clarkson Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of 'American Idol' Win

By Yashira C.

September 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's been 20 years since Kelly Clarkson won Season 1 of American Idol. To celebrate the milestone, the "Since U Been Gone" singer took to Instagram on Sunday (Sept. 4) to share an emotional message reflecting on her win and expressing her gratitude.

"20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life. That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days," she began. "The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and tv are priceless to me," she continued. Clarkson went on to describe how she feels "proud" and "abundantly blessed" for all her successes and failures, as well as grateful for the friends that she has made. She ended the message with gratitude for all the fans that voted for her two decades ago.

Read the full post below:

Clarkson recently revealed that she will be collaborating with country legend Dolly Parton for a new version of her classic track “9 To 5.” She wrote in the announcement, "I'm so excited to finally announce the new version of ‘9 to 5’ I recorded with the legendary [Dolly Parton] is coming out on September 9th!! Thank you [Shane McAnally] for making this dream a reality and putting this project together.”

