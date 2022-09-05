It's been 20 years since Kelly Clarkson won Season 1 of American Idol. To celebrate the milestone, the "Since U Been Gone" singer took to Instagram on Sunday (Sept. 4) to share an emotional message reflecting on her win and expressing her gratitude.

"20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life. That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days," she began. "The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and tv are priceless to me," she continued. Clarkson went on to describe how she feels "proud" and "abundantly blessed" for all her successes and failures, as well as grateful for the friends that she has made. She ended the message with gratitude for all the fans that voted for her two decades ago.

Read the full post below: