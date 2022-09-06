Cedar Point Roller Coaster Retired After Michigan Woman Struck

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 6, 2022

Cedar Point is retiring its Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster after an object flew off the ride and struck a woman in the head last year, according to Click on Detroit.

On August 15, 2021, a woman was waiting to ride theTop Thrill Dragster when she was struck by a "small metal object" that came off of the coaster as it neared the end of the ride. The 420-feet tall roller coaster has been closed since August 2021 following the incident.

Ohio investigated the incident and determined that Cedar Point did not act illegally. They also determined they had no reason to believe the ride was unsafe before the object flew off of it and struck the woman. Instead, the report blamed the accident on "instantaneous overload fracture" of a bolt used to hold in a plate on the ride. However, the amusement park has still chosen to retire the ride.

“We have an important update to share regarding our Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired. However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience. We’ll share more details and information at a later date.”
