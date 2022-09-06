Chelsea Handler: Comedy Is Better With More Voices
By John Popham
September 7, 2022
It’s been eight years since Chelsea Lately ended its run on the E! but Chelsea Handler is still keeping tabs on comedy’s rising stars and making sure she is investing in the future of comedy.
“Right now, is a really good time for comedy because there are so many people coming up,” Handler told Martha Stewart on her podcast. “There is a diversity in comedy that is loud now.”
The variety of up-and-coming comics are getting their due and creating a new culture of comedy, she added. The evolution of the profession is more accessible than it has ever been.
“It is really nice to see,” said Handler. “It’s a very male dominated field and it is nice to see it open up to women and minorities.”
During her own rise through the comedic ranks, Handler had the opportunity to be mentored by Joan Rivers, but never had the time to engage with the legendary comedian. When she inducted Rivers into The Hall, the brand-new stand-up comedy hall of fame, she spoke on how the late comedian was a trail blazer for women like herself.
“I didn’t realize how important and integral she is in every female comedian's past,” Handler said. “She was doing stand-up when women were never doing it.”
“Wasn’t she the first big stand-up comedian?” Stewart asked.
“Phyllis Diller and Joan Rivers, I believe. I’m sure we are forgetting a couple,” Handler replied. “But as I was coming up, to not give credit where credit is due is something I regret and now understand more comprehensibly how important it is to recognize the people who opened those doors for you, because someone always came before you.”
