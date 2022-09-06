Chelsea Handler: Comedy Is Better With More Voices

“It is really nice to see,” said Handler. “It’s a very male dominated field and it is nice to see it open up to women and minorities.”

During her own rise through the comedic ranks, Handler had the opportunity to be mentored by Joan Rivers, but never had the time to engage with the legendary comedian. When she inducted Rivers into The Hall, the brand-new stand-up comedy hall of fame, she spoke on how the late comedian was a trail blazer for women like herself.

“I didn’t realize how important and integral she is in every female comedian's past,” Handler said. “She was doing stand-up when women were never doing it.”

“Wasn’t she the first big stand-up comedian?” Stewart asked.

“Phyllis Diller and Joan Rivers, I believe. I’m sure we are forgetting a couple,” Handler replied. “But as I was coming up, to not give credit where credit is due is something I regret and now understand more comprehensibly how important it is to recognize the people who opened those doors for you, because someone always came before you.”

