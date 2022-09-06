Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped

By Bill Galluccio

September 6, 2022

Women climb narrow ridge on Capitol Peak, Elk Mountains, Colorado
Photo: Getty Images

Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.

A witness watched in horror as she tumbled down the mountain and immediately called 911. He was able to direct first responders to the area where the woman fell.

"A team of two [Mountain Rescue Aspen] volunteers were flown to K2, a nearby 13,664-foot peak, to establish radio communications, evaluate safety, and close off the hiking trail. A team of four MRA volunteers was flown into Pierre Lakes Basin. This team hiked up to the woman's body and prepared it for extraction from the field," the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Officials warned other climbers to be careful as they try to summit the 14,131 mountain./

"The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry enthusiasts that the Elk Mountains are treacherous and that the loose, rotting terrain can lead to unstable conditions that can cause serious injuries or death."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.